Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
DRUG TRAFFICKING ARREST
A 31-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was booked Thursday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for allegedly selling drugs, including counterfeit pills believed to be laced with fentanyl.
The pills have resulted in overdoses — and at least one overdose death — according to court documents.
In September, law enforcement conducted two undercover buys of counterfeit pills from the woman. Those pills are being tested for fentanyl at a state lab.
The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office requested the woman's bail be set at $250,000 because her alleged trafficking of fentanyl poses a danger to the community.
ASSAULT ARREST
A 32-year-old Burlington man accused of contacting minors for immoral purposes using the Snapchat app and for choking his wife when confronted about the behavior was arrested Monday.
About 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the man's residence.
His wife told police her husband had been using Snapchat to contact her daughter’s 15-year-old friend and describe sexual acts. Snapchat can be used to send temporary messages and images by cellphone.
When the woman confronted her husband about the alleged behavior, he choked her before leaving the residence. He was arrested early the next morning at his parents’ home.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING ARREST
A Mount Vernon man who recently turned 18 years old was booked Thursday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred in April.
The man was charged as a juvenile in May with felony assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting. A third charge, of felony conspiracy to commit a drive-by shooting, was added in September.
Investigators believe the man was the driver of one of two vehicles involved in an April 21 shooting near an apartment complex on 21st Street, according to police reports.
Police responded that day to multiple reports of shots fired in the area and interviewed several witnesses.
Investigators found that at least 17 rounds were fired from at least two types of weapons during the shooting, and they believe at least five people were involved.
The incident was reportedly gang-related. According to police reports, at least one person was treated for a gunshot wound at Skagit Valley Hospital the day of the shooting.
The man now in custody was previously on house arrest, but violated the terms, according to court documents. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
