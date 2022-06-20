Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
STABBING
Mount Vernon police arrested a 24-year-old man Sunday for investigation of second-degree attempted murder and several other charges.
Police believe the man stabbed a 48-year-old Mount Vernon man on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
About 5:23 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an assault on Willow Lane.
Upon arrival, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
The suspect in the stabbing, who was known to the injured man, had fled on foot, according to the release.
Officers used a K9 unit to attempt to locate the suspect, but he was able to evade apprehension.
On Sunday, the man was arrested without incident after a resident recognized him from the Saturday news release and called police.
The man is being held in the the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
ATV INJURY
A 26-year-old Mukilteo woman was airlifted Saturday to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being injured in an ATV accident at Walker Valley ORV, a park in Skagit County for offroading vehicles.
The woman, who was driving the ATV, rolled over into a ravine after exiting a roadway.
THEATER FIGHT
An argument Sunday between two groups at the movie theater at Cascade Mall progressed to pushing, resulting in a subject dropping a firearm he had concealed in his waistband.
No one was arrested, but when police are done with their investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review for potential charges.
RESTAURANT FIRE
The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded at 7:52 a.m. Monday to a report of a building fire in the 2100 block of East College Way.
Skagit 911 received multiple calls of smoke, and a fire alarm was activated at the building, which houses Tepic restaurant.
Fire crews arrived to see the roof smoking and the restaurant full of smoke, according to a news release from the city of Mount Vernon.
A second alarm was initiated to assist with fire control, and crews were successful in controlling the fire and preventing it from spreading to adjoining businesses.
A search was made to confirm that no one was inside the building.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation for cause and origin, according to the news release.
