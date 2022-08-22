Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
TRAIN COLLISION VICTIM
The Mount Vernon Police Department and Skagit County Coroner’s Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a man struck by a train July 29.
The man died as a result of his injuries, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
The release describes the man as appearing to be in his 30s with medium complexion and short black hair, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and about 160 pounds.
The release said there is evidence of dental care consistent with routine preventative visits and that the man had undergone a significant shoulder surgery in the past.
The man was wearing dark running pants, a dark long-sleeved shirt, and a distinctive neon green “The Walking Drunk” T-shirt.
Anyone with information, is asked to call police dispatch at 360-428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.
MISSING RAFTER
A search for a missing 33-year-old Concrete man ended Monday morning after he was located by a resident living in the 39000 block of South Skagit Highway near the Skagit River.
On Sunday, Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report about 11 p.m. of a man missing on the river, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The 33-year-old man launched a raft from Concrete with the goal of floating to the Lyman area.
After becoming lost, the man sent a message of distress to law enforcement and search efforts began, according to the release. Skagit County deputies, with assistance from State Parks, responded to the area.
Search efforts resumed in the daylight hours Monday. Deputies contacted residents in the area to spread awareness of the missing man.
After the man was located, deputies contacted him, identified him as the missing man, and provided medical attention. No major injuries were reported, according to the release.
