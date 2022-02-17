Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
WARRANT ARREST
A 29-year-old Mount Vernon man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center early Wednesday on a warrant for investigation of felony drug dealing and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm — charges enhanced because the activities allegedly took place in a school zone.
Charges were filed against the man in Skagit County Superior Court in January.
According to police reports, police attempted a traffic stop on the man on Kulshan View Drive in Mount Vernon.
The man abandoned the vehicle about 580 feet from LaVenture Middle School and fled on foot.
Using a search warrant on the vehicle, police found a firearm and substances confirmed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.
The $5,000 street value of the drugs and their packaging are consistent with drug dealing, according to police. A probable cause warrant was issued for the man’s arrest on Feb. 1.
Security at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge reported the man to police about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The man is known to have gang affiliations and was previously trespassed from the casino, according to police reports.
He is being held on $150,000 bail.
BURGLARY
Blue Cow Car Wash in Anacortes was burglarized overnight Monday.
An employee reported to police Tuesday morning that upon arriving to work at the Christianson Road car wash a glass door was broken and the store safe was missing.
Anacortes Police Department spokesperson Brett Lindquist said detectives are investigating.
