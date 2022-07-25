Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ASSAULT
A 42-year-old Hamilton man called 911 on Friday to report that he was attacked by a 57-year-old man.
After allegedly being attacked, the 42-year-old man pushed the 57-year -old away, causing him to hit the ground, according to an email from Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark.
Deputies from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked the 57-year-old man into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on assault charges.
The victim was not injured in the incident.
TRAFFIC FATALITY
A 52-year-old Oak Harbor man died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon.
The man was struck by the vehicle while walking in the right lane on southbound I-5. He was declared dead at the scene, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to the news release.
