Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ASSAULT
A Mount Vernon man was arrested Wednesday for investigation of assault after fleeing on foot when police responded to a 911 call about domestic violence.
Lt. Dave Shackleton said in a statement that area schools were locked down about 9 a.m. as Mount Vernon police searched for the man in the 1300 block of North 18th Street.
Helping in the search were a K9 unit and an airborne Department of Homeland Security unit that had been training nearby.
The man was taken into custody and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to jail records.
He also had a warrant out for his arrest in relation to a February 2016 assault case in which he allegedly punched his wife in the abdomen, threw her around their apartment and choked her.
Police who responded to the 911 call in 2016 reported the woman had bruises, red marks on her neck and a chipped tooth.
FIREARM
A convicted felon was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after several instances in which police believe he was illegally in possession of a firearm.
The 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was convicted of several felonies as a juvenile in cases unsealed in September due to his latest alleged illegal activity.
During the summer, the man was reportedly involved in an incident in which a gun was fired at a homeowner on Orange Avenue in Burlington during the painting of gang-related graffiti, and in a traffic stop in Mount Vernon during which a firearm was retrieved from a vehicle.
In July, the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office wrote in a court document that the man was recently released from two years in juvenile detention.
“He has a history of escape and violent crimes. He has easy access to weapons and a history of gang affiliation,” the document states.
The man posted $10,000 bail on Aug. 2, then failed to appear for court. The warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 12.
