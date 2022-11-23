Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
FIGHT
Sedro-Woolley police were dispatched Saturday to a fight on Metcalf Street and Woodworth Street.
Police arrested a man for attacking another man, according to an email from Lt. Heather Sorsdal of the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.
While in custody, the suspect challenged an officer to hand-to-hand combat and spit at the officer through the partition in the patrol car.
ASSAULT
Mount Vernon police responded to reports Sunday of an assault in the 300 block of Myrtle Street.
Police booked a 74-year-old Mount Vernon man into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a felony charge of first-degree assault.
The man allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old Mount Vernon man, resulting in cuts to the victim’s hands, torso and inner thigh.
The victim was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
ROLLOVER
Two men were taken to the hospital Sunday after a single-vehicle rollover in Burlington.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, the vehicle — heading eastbound on Whitmarsh Road — failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and left the roadway.
The vehicle rolled after striking a retaining block, and came to rest upside down.
Two other passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and required no hospitalization. The news release listed the vehicle involved as being totaled.
Law enforcement will determine whether the driver will face charges.
