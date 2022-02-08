Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
WARRANT ARREST
A transient was booked Monday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on warrants after eluding police in January, including nearly hitting a Sedro-Woolley police vehicle head on.
The man is being held on $630,500 bail, according to the jail booking report.
In August, the man was also allegedly involved in a shooting at the scene of a vehicle collision, according to court documents.
A search of his property following that incident resulted in the seizure of license plates from stolen vehicles, stolen firearms, and stolen bank cards and passports.
ELUDING POLICE
A 31-year-old Concrete area man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center late last week for investigation of felony assault, theft and eluding police.
On the morning of Jan. 31, police responded to a scene where a vehicle reported stolen out of Burlington had been located in Mount Vernon. Occupants in the vehicle fled, driving over grass and into oncoming traffic on College Way.
The vehicle was followed to a business on South LaVenture Road, where it was boxed in by three patrol cars. Again the driver fled — that time damaging a patrol car in the process.
The vehicle was tracked using traffic cameras, and the driver was identified using business surveillance cameras.
The driver was apprehended in relation to a separate theft investigation in Mount Vernon, according to police reports.
The man is being held on $152,000 bail.
GARAGE FIRE
The Anacortes Fire Department extinguished a fire Monday at a duplex in the 2000 block of Creekside Circle.
Fire Chief Bill Harris said the fire was contained to the garage attached to the residence, the residents were not home and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VEHICLE THEFT, FIRE
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burning of a vehicle on Upper Finney Creek Road in the Rockport area.
The vehicle, discovered Friday, was reported stolen the day before from the 7000 block of Mill Avenue in Concrete.
The vehicle was a green 2003 Infinity sedan.
The vehicle theft and destruction are under investigation.
