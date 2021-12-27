Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
SHOPLIFTING
A Seattle man accused of being involved in the shoplifting of more than $4,550 worth of alcohol and cold medicine from grocery stores in Skagit County in 2020 is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $20,000 bail.
The 27-year-old man was previously charged in Skagit County Superior Court with three counts of felony retail theft for the alleged crimes. He pleaded not guilty on Dec. 8, 2020.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in January after he failed to appear for court hearings.
THREATENING
An 18-year-old man being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center is being investigated for allegedly making threats to bomb or injure property.
Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said the man reportedly threatened to "shoot the place up" when he is released from the jail.
The man was booked into the jail on Christmas eve for an investigation of assault.
FIRE
A heat lamp caused a chicken coop to start on fire Sunday morning on Frances Street west of Burlington.
Skagit County Fire District 6 Chief Paul Wagner said the fire spread to an adjoining garage and caused substantial damage, but did not impact the residence or cause human injury.
Several chickens, however, were killed in the blaze.
"We usually have several (chicken coop fires) this time of year," Wagner said. "People don’t realize how hot (heat lamps) get and if they get knocked over and into the sawdust that they usually lie down as bedding, it just catches fire."
BURGLARY
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that occurred last week at a Colony Road home near Bow.
The residents reported that someone entered through a window and rummaged through items throughout the home.
