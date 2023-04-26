Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ATTEMPTED MURDER
A Mount Vernon man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting.
Jose Rene Melgar, 28, is suspected of taking part in an April 10 shooting in west Mount Vernon. He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $1 million bail.
Melgar was in custody in the Justice Center on unrelated charges at the time of his Monday arrest.
A Sedro-Woolley teen has also been charged in the shooting.
Maximus Odinn Alexander Brown, 17, was arrested April 18 and charged as an adult with second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting. He is being held in Skagit County Juvenile Detention on $1 million bail.
According to court documents, a 22-year-old man was in front of his residence in the 300 block of South Baker Street on April 10 when a car drove by, a passenger exited, then grabbed him and shot him.
The victim suffered at least three superficial wounds to his head consistent with glancing gunshot wounds, court records show.
Using city cameras, Mount Vernon police identified the vehicle used in the shooting, and its owner as Melgar.
Police believe Melgar was the driver of the vehicle and Brown the passenger.
Melgar was arrested on an unrelated charge April 11 on a state Department of Corrections warrant. A search of the vehicle showed what police believe to be fresh blood on the passenger door.
A warrant for Melgar related to the shooting was issued April 19 and he was arrested for the shooting Tuesday.
RAPE OF A CHILD
A Sedro-Woolley man was taken into custody Monday on a warrant related to charges of assault of a minor.
Riley Michael Simmons, 26, is being held on four counts of second-degree rape of a child, four counts of third-degree rape of a child and one count of theft of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement believes Simmons had a relationship with a girl when she was 13 and 14.
A warrant for Simmons' arrest was issued Friday. He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail.
