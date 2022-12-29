Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ATTEMPTED ASSAULT
MOUNT VERNON — Police arrested a 40-year-old man Thursday following a two-hour standoff.
Mount Vernon officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue following a report of rocks striking an occupied vehicle, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Officers identified the suspect as a 40-year-old man with multiple warrants for his arrest, according to the release.
After contacting the suspect, he fled into a wooded area and refused to surrender, stating “officers would have to kill him,” according to the release.
The Skagit County Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the area and attempted to negotiate a voluntary surrender without success, according to the release.
With assistance from the Skagit and Snohomish county sheriff’s offices, law enforcement moved into the wooded area and deployed less-than-lethal impact munitions to take the man into custody.
After receiving medical treatment at Skagit Valley Hospital, the man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on charges of second-degree attempted assault, resisting arrest, trespassing and on his outstanding warrants.
TRAIL DERAILMENT
MOUNT VERNON — Cameron Way was closed from Wednesday morning to early Thursday morning as workers attended to a derailed train car.
According to a news release from the city of Mount Vernon, the tank car derailed Wednesday morning near the intersection of Cameron Way and Freeway Drive.
The release said the tank car was not on the main line, was empty and posed no threat to the public. No injuries were reported.
Peter Donovan, spokesperson for the city, said Cameron Way remained closed until about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, while crews with BNSF Railway removed the car from the tracks.
The release said the derailment occurred while some train cars were being moved on a sidetrack.
