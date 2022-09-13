Herald staff
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
THREATS TO KILL
Police arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill his daughter’s boyfriend.
During an argument Friday in Burlington between the 61-year-old and the daughter’s boyfriend, the 61-year-old man got a firearm and threatened to kill the boyfriend.
The 61-year-old man will be referred to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charges.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
A 72-year-old Gig Harbor woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Sept. 5, after being struck by a pickup truck in Anacortes.
The woman was injured near the intersection of Q Avenue and 11th Street.
According to the Anacortes Police Department, a witness told officers she saw a pickup truck strike the 72-year-old woman while the woman was crossing Q Avenue in a crosswalk.
The driver of the vehicle was an Anacortes 17-year-old, according to police.
Emergency medical personnel transported the woman to Island Hospital. She was later airlifted to Harborview.
