Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
MOTORCYCLE DEATH
A 27-year-old Mount Vernon man involved in a vehicle collision while riding a motorcycle Oct. 7 died Wednesday, and the driver of the vehicle that struck him has been charged with vehicular assault.
Nathan Parker was injured in a collision near the intersection of Highway 20 and Memorial Highway, according to a State Patrol report.
Trooper Rocky Oliphant said investigators determined the driver of the Toyota Tacoma that struck the motorcycle changed lanes and hit the rear of the motorcycle as it pulled onto westbound Highway 20 from a business driveway.
Parker was taken to Island Hospital with what appeared to be serious but not life-threatening injuries, Oliphant said. He was later transported to Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, where he died.
The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, 67-year-old James Bechtel of Sedro-Woolley, was arrested at the scene of the collision because of the smell of alcohol on his breath, physical signs of intoxication and suspected alcohol in a cup of orange juice in his truck, according to court documents.
Bechtel posted $15,000 bail on Oct. 11, was charged on Oct. 15 and is set for trial in January.
Oliphant said a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of Parker’s death.
STABBING ARREST
The second woman suspected in an Oct. 26 stabbing in Burlington was arrested at a gas station Wednesday and is being held at the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail.
The 29-year-old Stanwood woman and a 27-year-old Mount Vernon woman who was arrested Tuesday are suspected of stabbing a 30-year-old man in an attempt to rob him, according to court documents.
The man was found bleeding on the porch of a Burlington residence on South Alder Street. Following emergency surgery for a severe abdominal wound, the man told police he was attempting to purchase drugs for $40 when he was stabbed.
BREAK-IN ASSAULT
An Anacortes mother and daughter were booked Tuesday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for reportedly breaking into an Anacortes home and assaulting two occupants with a bat-like metal object.
According to court documents, both victims had visible injuries. Anacortes Detective Sgt. Jackie Nations said the victims were treated at Island Hospital.
Furniture and glass in the home were also broken during the attack, according to court documents.
The mother and daughter each posted $20,000 bail Thursday and are set to be arraigned on charges related to the incident Nov. 12 in Skagit County Superior Court.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
An Anacortes man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after injuring and spitting in the face of a woman with immunodeficiencies in an attempt to prevent her from leaving a gas station east of Mount Vernon and to expose her to COVID-19.
According to court documents, multiple customers witnessed the incident, which was reported to police about 5 p.m. Tuesday. The woman told police she has known the man for 30 years and the two had recently ended a romantic relationship.
The man, 55, is set to be arraigned on charges related to the incident Monday in Skagit County Superior Court.
