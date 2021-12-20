On the Beat By Skagit Valley Herald staff KIMBERLY CAUVEL Author email Dec 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:SHOOTINGMount Vernon police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday outside Walmart. About 7 p.m., a 911 caller reported shots being fired from a white sedan.Officers who responded to the scene found three shell casings fired from a handgun.Jennifer Messina of the Mount Vernon Police Department said as of Monday it's unclear at what the shooter was firing. The investigation continues.BURGLARIESThe Burlington Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries in a neighborhood adjacent to the Skagit River Park Playfields. The department received six reports over the weekend of garages being broken into and cars burglarized. Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said police are working with residents to investigate the crimes and to improve security in the neighborhood, which is a 55-plus community. ASSAULT An employee had an altercation with a customer Friday at a T-Mobile store in Burlington. According to police, an argument ensued between the employee and customer.When the customer began video recording the employee, the employee reportedly slapped the device out of the customer's hand. VEHICLE FIRE A resident on Cook Road west of Sedro-Woolley was cutting a vehicle frame Sunday when sparks from the project ignited gasoline from a nearby fuel line.Skagit County Fire District 6 responded to the scene about 1:30 p.m. to find the resident had successfully extinguished the fire.Chief Paul Wagner said the fire was contained to an about 2-by-2-foot area of the driveway outside the home.Responding firefighters checked the vehicle for remaining hot spots before declaring the fire fully extinguished. More from this section Local kids, law enforcement officers go Christmas shopping Posted: 15 minutes ago. New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits Posted: 2:35 p.m. Skagit County weekly COVID-19 number drops to 161 Posted: 7:30 a.m. Saturday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon Christian boys extend win streak Posted: Dec. 19, 2021 New flood protection tactic brings mixed results outside Sedro-Woolley Posted: Dec. 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mount Vernon Police Burlington Police Shotgun Fired Walmart Skagit River Park Burglaries Resident Vehicle Police Weaponry Crime Social Services Paul Wagner Fire Firefighter Shot KIMBERLY CAUVEL Author email Follow KIMBERLY CAUVEL Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today New flood protection tactic brings mixed results outside Sedro-Woolley Omicron variant found in Skagit County County: Hamilton mayor disqualified from office Coast Guard rescues kayakers at Deception Pass Governor announces sweeping salmon strategy Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
