Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

SHOOTING

Mount Vernon police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday outside Walmart.

About 7 p.m., a 911 caller reported shots being fired from a white sedan.

Officers who responded to the scene found three shell casings fired from a handgun.

Jennifer Messina of the Mount Vernon Police Department said as of Monday it's unclear at what the shooter was firing. The investigation continues.

BURGLARIES

The Burlington Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries in a neighborhood adjacent to the Skagit River Park Playfields. 

The department received six reports over the weekend of garages being broken into and cars burglarized. 

Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said police are working with residents to investigate the crimes and to improve security in the neighborhood, which is a 55-plus community. 

ASSAULT 

An employee had an altercation with a customer Friday at a T-Mobile store in Burlington. 

According to police, an argument ensued between the employee and customer.

When the customer began video recording the employee, the employee reportedly slapped the device out of the customer's hand. 

VEHICLE FIRE 

A resident on Cook Road west of Sedro-Woolley was cutting a vehicle frame Sunday when sparks from the project ignited gasoline from a nearby fuel line.

Skagit County Fire District 6 responded to the scene about 1:30 p.m. to find the resident had successfully extinguished the fire.

Chief Paul Wagner said the fire was contained to an about 2-by-2-foot area of the driveway outside the home.

Responding firefighters checked the vehicle for remaining hot spots before declaring the fire fully extinguished.

 

