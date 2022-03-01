Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
WEAPON OFFENSE
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office responded Friday to a 911 call concerning a possible weapon offense on Shore Drive in the Cape Horn area.
A 38-year-old man was waving a machete toward a neighbor and making threats allegedly over a dispute about clearing land.
Undersheriff Chad Clark said deputies determined the man threatening violence might benefit from mental health intervention and connected him with the IMPACT program specialist serving the department's East Precinct in Concrete.
ASSAULT
A man convicted of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon was booked Monday morning into the Skagit County Community Justice Center to serve the remaining two months of his four-month sentence, according to jail and court records.
The man, 56-year-old Alanis Concepcion, reportedly beat another man with a metal baseball bat in an October dispute over nighttime noise at a Mount Vernon residence.
The victim was bleeding profusely from the head when police arrived at the scene, according to a police report, and was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
GARAGE FIRE
Skagit County Fire District 13 and several neighboring fire departments responded Saturday to a fire at a residence in the 10300 block of Fern Lane on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation west of La Conner.
Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said an attached garage was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage and no injuries reported.
The Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office investigated and was unable to determine the cause.
OBSTRUCTING
Anacortes police arrested a 32-year-old woman Sunday morning along Anaco Beach Road east of the Skyline Marina after she allegedly failed to comply with law enforcement during an apparent traffic stop.
The woman may face misdemeanor charges including refusing to cooperate with law enforcement, failing to obey a police officer and obstructing law enforcement.
She is being held on $7,500 bail for the potential charges under investigation and for charges referred for similar incidents in September 2019 and October 2020, according to the jail booking report.
