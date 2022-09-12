Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
VEHICLE FATALITY
A 25-year-old Concrete woman died Saturday when the vehicle she was driving rolled over in the 41400 block of South Skagit Highway west of Concrete.
Hope E. Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
A 6-year-old passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with “serious injuries,” according to a social media post from Jacob Kennett, a public information officer for the State Patrol.
According to the release, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on South Skagit Highway when it failed to negotiate a right curve and left the roadway, rolling until it came to a stop against a tree.
Carpenter was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.
She was partially ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious head injuries, according to the social media post.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
VEHICLE COLLISION
A 50-year-old Bellingham man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Saturday when the vehicle he was driving rolled over near the Bow Hill exit on southbound Interstate 5.
The incident totaled the vehicle and resulted in “serious injury” to the driver, according to a social media post from Jacob Kennett, a public information officer for the State Patrol. The right-hand lane was temporarily blocked as a result of the incident.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, the vehicle went onto the shoulder before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
State Patrol and emergency medical personnel responded to the incident, with a helicopter for the injured driver landing on the interstate.
RAPE REPORT
A 52-year-old Concrete woman reported to Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday that she possibly had been raped by a 58-year-old man who lives on the same property.
According to an email from Undersheriff Chad Clark, the woman was not cooperative with the investigation and refused medical treatment.
Deputies contacted the 58-year-old man that the woman accused. He denied rape allegations.
No arrest was made and the case will be referred to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to the email.
