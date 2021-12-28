Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
COLLISION
A State Patrol trooper was injured Tuesday morning when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 south of Conway, where the trooper had responded to an earlier collision.
The driver of the SUV that slid into the trooper's vehicle — a 23-year-old Mount Vernon man — was uninjured, according to a State Patrol report. The trooper, who was in his vehicle with its emergency lights flashing, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
The collision occurred about 5:30 a.m., when temperatures were well below freezing. According to the State Patrol report, the driver of the SUV was traveling at speeds too fast for the conditions.
Trooper Jacob Kennett said Tuesday afternoon of the injured trooper: "He is OK, but will probably be out of work a day or two."
FIRE
A fifth-wheel trailer and a shop outside a home on Bennett Road west of Mount Vernon caught fire early Tuesday.
Skagit County Fire District 2 Chief Bryan Ekkelkamp said the fire engulfed the trailer and spread to the shop next to it.
Firefighters from Skagit County fire districts 2, 6 and 12, and from the Mount Vernon and Burlington fire departments, extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes.
"It was a quick knockdown (on the flames) to the shop, but the trailer was a total loss," Ekkelkamp said.
The Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
VEHICLE FIRE
A minivan caught fire over the weekend in the 1200 block of 10th Street in Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said the owner extinguished the fire using a garden hose, but the passenger side of the vehicle was damaged extensively and several windows were broken by the heat from the flames.
The engine compartment suffered no damage. Brice said it appeared the fire began on the dash near the driver's side, but that the cause is unknown.
ASSAULT
A 49-year-old man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center late Monday for investigation of assault with sexual motivation.
The man may also face charges of harassment, interference with the reporting of assault and resisting arrest.
He was taken into custody at a location on Kulshan View Drive, according to the jail booking report.
