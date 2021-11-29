Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ASSAULT
A 37-year-old Lynden man was booked Sunday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a warrant for felony assault with a deadly weapon, and is being held on $250,000 bail because of alleged repeat offenses.
In May 2019, the man broke into a Clear Lake home, held the occupant at gunpoint, struck the occupant with the weapon and said “I’m going to kill you.”
While out on bail, which was previously set at $50,000, the man was allegedly involved in two assaults this past August in Whatcom County — one an incident of domestic violence and another involving an attack using baseball bats, according to court documents.
“Based on his inability to control himself from committing more violent offenses, the State seeks to revoke the defendant’s release and impose (a higher) bail ... necessary to protect public safety,” the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office wrote in a Nov. 19 court filing.
The man faces three felony charges for the alleged incident in Skagit County.
ALTERCATION
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dispute between a landlord and tenant in the Grassmere area that escalated mid-Sunday on Concrete Road.
A 41-year-old man reportedly threatened his landlord with a shovel. During the confrontation, several windows of a vehicle were broken.
Deputies who responded to the scene were unable to locate the tenant.
ELECTRICAL FIRE
Skagit County Fire District 6 responded Sunday to a potential house fire on Double Creek Lane in the Alger area.
The residents reported smelling smoke and discovering a charred electrical outlet.
Firefighters turned off electricity to the outlet and cut a hole in the wall to assess the problem.
Fire Chief Paul Wagner said they determined the risk of fire had been mitigated, but an electrician was needed to examine the wiring.
“They got pretty lucky,” he said of the residents, who took the smell of smoke seriously and called 911.
DUCK HUNTING
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has in recent days responded to multiple calls related to duck hunting, particularly in the Fir Island area.
Undersheriff Chad Clark said several reports of gunshots have involved legal hunting.
On Thanksgiving Day, the Sheriff’s Office coordinated a rescue with the Coast Guard of two duck hunters who got stranded in an area of north Fir Island as the tide rose.
A Coast Guard helicopter was used to locate the hunters along the river and move them to safety. They were uninjured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.