...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
THREATS TO KILL
A 47-year-old Sedro-Woolley area man is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $20,000 bail after being arrested Sunday on a warrant.
The man is facing felony charges in Skagit County Superior Court after allegedly threatening to kill a family member in August and attempting to run over the family member with a vehicle.
The warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 20 after the man failed to appear for court hearings.
INCEST
A 34-year-old Mount Vernon man was booked Sunday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of sex crimes against a child.
The incidents allegedly occurred in April 2018 and in January, according to court records.
ASSAULT OF AN OFFICER
A 52-year-old Bow woman being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of domestic violence may face an additional assault charge for injuring a corrections officer.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said when the woman was booked into the jail and her handcuffs were removed she kicked a corrections sergeant in the face.
ELUDING
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man who is believed to have committed a burglary and who fled from law enforcement who responded to the 911 call.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said the man was driving a van Monday when deputies attempted to pull him over. He fled Pomona Grange Park in the van, crashing through a fence and driving away on Old Highway 99.
BURGLARY
An investigation is underway into a burglary at Skagit County Fire District 15's Lake McMurray station.
The district reported Monday that a door had been damaged to gain entry to the facility overnight and equipment was taken.
Skagit County Sheriff's Office detectives are following up on leads.
