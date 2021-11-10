Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
CHOKING
A transient man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for allegedly choking a woman Monday in Mount Vernon, according to court documents.
According to a police report, the 30-year-old man put one hand over the woman's mouth and the other around her neck, squeezing and leaving red marks. He also bit her face.
In March 2020, the man was arraigned on charges of assault, malicious mischief and violating a no-contact order in relation to an incident involving the same victim.
BOAT FIRE
The Anacortes Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a boat fire at Skyline Marina.
A 25-foot sailboat caught fire at one of the private moorage slips at the end of Skyline Way, Anacortes Fire Marshal Jack Kennedy said.
The owner of a neighboring boat noticed smoke coming from the sailboat's cabin and reported the fire about 9:30 a.m.
Kennedy said when firefighters arrived, the neighbor was dousing the fire with a fire extinguisher and a hose.
"When we got there, there were no flames," he said. "We were able to gain access and get the remnants of the fire knocked down."
The boat was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The cause is believed to have been an electrical issue.
The fire resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.
APARTMENT FIRE
About 11:15 p.m. Monday, Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies and firefighters from several area fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in an apartment building on Peter Anderson Road northeast of Burlington.
Skagit County Fire District 6 Chief Paul Wagner said no one was injured. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a bedroom.
Skagit County Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said deputies are familiar with a man who resides in the complex. He said the man suffers from mental health issues and is suspected of setting the fire.
Burlington police located the man nearby and deputies took him to a medical facility under the state's Involuntary Treatment Act.
STABBING
Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a Nov. 4 stabbing of a man that reportedly took place on Sanchez Lane east of Burlington.
Skagit County Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said deputies were called about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 4 to an area hospital where the man, 44, was being treated for stab wounds.
The victim and the suspect know each other and the Sheriff's Office is referring the case to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for potential charges.
