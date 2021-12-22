Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
THREATS TO KILL
A Mount Vernon man was booked Monday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of assault and threats to kill. He is being held on $150,000 bail.
According to court documents, the man choked his girlfriend while she was receiving treatment at Skagit Valley Hospital.
The woman reported that after the man became angry over old photos on Facebook, he told her he would kill her, choked her while she was in the hospital bed and prevented her from pushing the call button for medical staff.
Police reported observing injuries on the woman’s neck when they arrived at the scene.
ASSAULT, THEFT
Two men were arrested Tuesday after one allegedly threatened Walmart security with a knife when confronted about shoplifting.
Mount Vernon police were dispatched to the store about 3:40 p.m. Police later located the suspects at two locations in the city and the men were booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center a few hours later.
One man is under investigation for assault and harassment, the other for theft and attempting to elude law enforcement.
ASSAULT
A 37-year-old Concrete man was arrested Monday after allegedly shoving a Rasar State Park ranger and hiding in a restroom in an attempt to avoid arrest.
The man was previously trespassed from the park and had multiple warrants out for his arrest related to assault, trespassing and reckless endangerment, according to court documents and the Skagit County Community Justice Center booking report.
HIT AND RUN
A man charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with an October 2020 hit-and-run collision in Sedro-Woolley was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and may face an additional charge after running from law enforcement.
According to court documents, the 23-year-old Concrete man is accused of causing a vehicle collision at Jameson Avenue and Highway 20, possibly while under the influence of marijuana, and of failing to stop at the scene or at the direction of Skagit County Sheriff’s deputies with their emergency lights flashing.
The man pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2020.
VEHICLE THEFT
The Burlington Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a car dealership.
Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said the KarMart dealership discovered Tuesday morning that a customer’s 2016 Dodge Durango had been stolen from the facility.
Suspects reportedly broke into the dealership and took the vehicle’s keys from the dealership’s service department dropbox. As of Wednesday, the vehicle had not been recovered.
