Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies: ATTEMPT TO ELUDE A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to elude a law enforcement officer during a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 5 through Skagit County. A State Patrol trooper first attempted to stop the man for speeding near the Starbird Road exit in south Skagit County, trooper Heather Axtman said. The man was driving 94 mph in a 70-mph zone, she said. The man failed to stop for the trooper, who discontinued the pursuit, she said. Four minutes later, she said, the driver was spotted on I-5 in Burlington. Troopers from Whatcom County were put on the lookout for him, she said, and deployed spike strips on Interstate 5 in Whatcom County, although the man avoided the spike strips. Another set of spike strips were deployed four miles north, she said. Troopers were unsure if the man’s vehicle was affected by the strips, but he began to slow down and it was determined his tires had been damaged. He was allegedly traveling at 68 mph before stopping, she said. He was taken into custody without incident, she said. He was alone in the car, except for a dog, she said. The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of attempting to elude and driving under the influence. VEHICLE COLLISION A 73-year-old Burlington woman was injured after she was struck by a car Sunday while attempting to cross Highway 20 in Burlington. The woman was apparently jaywalking about 5 p.m. when she was struck by a truck driven by a 32-year-old Burlington man. The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of her injuries.
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
VEHICLE COLLISION
A 73-year-old Burlington woman was injured after she was struck by a car Sunday while attempting to cross Highway 20 in Burlington.
The woman was apparently jaywalking about 5 p.m. when she was struck by a truck driven by a 32-year-old Burlington man.
The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of her injuries.
ATTEMPT TO ELUDE
A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to elude a law enforcement officer during a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 5 through Skagit County.
A State Patrol trooper first attempted to stop the man for speeding near the Starbird Road exit in south Skagit County, trooper Heather Axtman said. The man was driving 94 mph in a 70-mph zone, she said.
The man failed to stop for the trooper, who discontinued the pursuit, she said.
Four minutes later, she said, the driver was spotted on I-5 in Burlington.
Troopers from Whatcom County were put on the lookout for him, she said, and deployed spike strips on Interstate 5 in Whatcom County, although the man avoided the spike strips.
Another set of spike strips were deployed four miles north, she said. Troopers were unsure if the man’s vehicle was affected by the strips, but he began to slow down and it was determined his tires had been damaged.
He was allegedly traveling at 68 mph before stopping, she said. He was taken into custody without incident, she said.
He was alone in the car, except for a dog, she said.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of attempting to elude and driving under the influence.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.