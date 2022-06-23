Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
CHILD MOLESTATION
Mount Vernon police arrested a Ferry County man Tuesday on a felony warrant, booking him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for allegedly molesting a child.
According to an email from prosecutor Branden Platter, the Mount Vernon Police Department received a report of child molestation in October, and after an investigation, charges were filed and an arrest warrant issued on Jan. 24.
Christopher Peter Nicola, 44, is being held on $250,000 bail for the child molestation charge.
According to court documents, a parent called Mount Vernon police in October to report their child had been touched inappropriately by Nicola three to four years ago.
STABBING
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man Monday for assault and burglary after an altercation between him and a 26-year-old man who was known to him.
After being told to stay out, the 30-year-old entered the barn where the 26-year-old lives.
The 26-year-old attempted to get the other man out and a fight occurred on the second story of the barn, resulting in the 30-year-old allegedly stabbing the 26-year-old in the arm.
ASSAULT
Mount Vernon police arrested a 63-year-old Mount Vernon man Wednesday and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for assault and burglary.
About noon Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a report of a weapons offense in the 1300 block of North LaVenture Road.
The reporting party advised there was “blood everywhere and the suspect had a knife,” according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Officers located the suspect and secured a knife, taking the suspect into custody without incident.
First responders and detectives determined the suspect had come to the apartment of a 43-year-old woman and 31-year-old man who were known to the suspect.
After woman answered the door, the suspect entered the apartment brandishing a 9-inch knife, according to the release. The woman fled into the apartment and the 31-year-old man confronted the suspect, resulting in a fight over the knife.
The 31-year-old man suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries to his head, and the suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries to his hands, according to the news release.
Medics transported both men to Skagit Valley Hospital, and the suspect was later booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
“With information available now, the Mount Vernon Police Department believes the events that led up to this assault were isolated to the individuals involved at that place in time and not indicative of a broader safety concern for the neighborhood or community,” the news release said.
