...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air will continue which can result
in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Air stagnation may lead to the development or
worsening or poor air quality, and this may cause issues for
people with respiratory problems. Please check with your local
air quality agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
The animal cruelty trial of Roger Edward Pederson has again been delayed.
Pederson, 92, faces six felony charges of first-degree animal cruelty and two related misdemeanors, after 70 dead cows were found on his Bay View property in January 2018.
His trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but a continuance was granted Jan. 20 in Skagit County Superior Court.
Trial is now set for June 13, according to court documents.
Documents state Pederson's lawyer argued that as Skagit County Superior Court is working to clear a backlog of cases that has built up over the pandemic, cases that involve defendants being held in custody ought to have priority.
Pederson was first set to go to trial in October 2018, and has had his trial delayed 15 times.
