Bay View resident Roger E. Pederson enters a plea of not guilty in August 2018 in Skagit County Superior Court on charges of animal cruelty related to his treatment of his cattle.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

The animal cruelty trial of Roger Edward Pederson has again been delayed. 

Pederson, 92, faces six felony charges of first-degree animal cruelty and two related misdemeanors, after 70 dead cows were found on his Bay View property in January 2018.

His trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but a continuance was granted Jan. 20 in Skagit County Superior Court.

Trial is now set for June 13, according to court documents. 

Documents state Pederson's lawyer argued that as Skagit County Superior Court is working to clear a backlog of cases that has built up over the pandemic, cases that involve defendants being held in custody ought to have priority. 

Pederson was first set to go to trial in October 2018, and has had his trial delayed 15 times. 

 

