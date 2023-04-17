Pederson denied delay in animal cruelty sentencing BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Apr 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — Roger Pederson was denied a continuance in his animal cruelty case, and will be sentenced Wednesday.In a hearing Monday, a lawyer representing the 93-year-old Bay View man said she needed more time to acquire medical records and respond to new documents from prosecutors.However, Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles said because Pederson is awaiting sentencing it’s too late to debate the evidence.“Your client has already pled guilty, we’re not going to have a trial on this case,” he said.Pederson’s sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.Pederson had been charged with six counts of first-degree animal cruelty and two associated misdemeanors after 70 dead cattle were found on his property in January 2018.In March, he entered an Alford plea to two charges of first-degree animal cruelty as part of a plea deal.An Alford plea is when a defendant does not admit guilt, but believes there is enough evidence prosecutors could present at trial that would result in a conviction. Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Psychology Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Two charged with murder in death of La Conner man La Conner passes moratorium on adult businesses Skagit Drag Show celebrates a decade of drag Court Report State Parks closing Burlington office to the public Tweets by goskagit
