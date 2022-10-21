Two brothers were arrested Wednesday for allegedly running a drug trafficking operation in Skagit County.
The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit arrested one of the brothers — a 39-year-old — at his Mount Vernon home. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested the other — a 36-year-old Mount Vernon man — in Sedro-Woolley.
Prosecutors have charged the 39-year-old with four violations of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Prosecutors have charged the 36-year-old with three violations of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, four counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors have also charged the 36-year-old with attempting to elude a police vehicle and fourth-degree assault in relation to an incident in which he fled from police.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the brothers have histories as criminal street gang members and drug dealers in Skagit County.
According to the affidavit, detectives identified the brothers as main suppliers of fentanyl in Skagit County, selling fentanyl laced counterfeit pills, fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine to other dealers.
Police booked the brothers into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Bail for each has been set at $750,000, with an additional $50,000 bail for the 36-year-old for his eluding and assault charges.
