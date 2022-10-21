Handcuffs

Two brothers were arrested Wednesday for allegedly running a drug trafficking operation in Skagit County.

The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit arrested one of the brothers — a 39-year-old — at his Mount Vernon home. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested the other — a 36-year-old Mount Vernon man — in Sedro-Woolley.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

