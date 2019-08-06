MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating after a large fight broke out late Monday at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North LaVenture Road.
Police were called to the scene about midnight to reports of about 10 adults and juveniles fighting in the parking lot, Lt. Greg Booth said in a news release.
As officers responded, they also began to get reports of gunshots in the area of the fight, Booth said.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a "very chaotic" scene, and neighboring agencies, including the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, the Burlington and Sedro-Woolley police departments and the State Patrol were called to assist in stopping the fight and detaining those involved, he said.
Several of the people were injured, including a man with a puncture wound and a woman with a head laceration, Booth said. A spent shell casing was also recovered, he said.
The fight apparently broke out between two families that live in the complex, Booth said. Earlier in the day officers responded to a dispute between two juveniles of the same families, he said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271 or Skagit 911 at 360-428-3211.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.