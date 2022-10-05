Quijas
Buy Now

Cristian Alexander Quijas during his June 2018 sentencing in Skagit County Superior Court.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

The decision to charge a Latino teen as an adult in the 2017 shooting death of another teen will be reexamined after a state appeals court determined a claim of racial bias was not properly addressed.

Cristian Alexander Quijas of Burlington was sentenced to 15 years of detention in 2018 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the March 30, 2017 shooting death of Angel Estrada.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.