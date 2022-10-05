The decision to charge a Latino teen as an adult in the 2017 shooting death of another teen will be reexamined after a state appeals court determined a claim of racial bias was not properly addressed.
Cristian Alexander Quijas of Burlington was sentenced to 15 years of detention in 2018 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the March 30, 2017 shooting death of Angel Estrada.
Quijas pleaded guilty to shooting Estrada five times — including in the back three times — because Estrada, a rival gang member, was dating Quijas sister.
Quijas was 15 years old at the time of the shooting. He is now 20.
Quijas was charged April 4, 2017 in juvenile court with second-degree murder, according to court documents. Prosecutors filed a motion that day to move Quijas’ case to adult court.
According to state law, 16- or 17-year-olds charged with qualifying violent offenses, including murder, are automatically charged as adults.
But because Quijas was 15 at the time of the shooting, a judge had to determine whether to keep his case in the juvenile system or move it to the adult system.
The hearing to decide whether to move Quijas to adult court lasted five days in October 2017.
In the hearing, Quijas and his lawyers alleged claims of racial bias, arguing that moving cases from juvenile court to adult court is racially disproportionate for Latinos in both Skagit County and statewide.
On Oct. 27, 2017, Quijas’ case was moved to superior court.
According to a declaration affidavit, if Quijas’ case had not been moved to superior court, he would have faced a juvenile court sentence that ran up until he was 21, or about six years.
In February 2020, Quijas appealed the decision to move his case to superior court.
The state Court of Appeals ruled that moving Quijas’ case to adult court was done improperly because his claim of racial bias was never addressed during the hearing, according to the affidavit.
Because of the appellate court ruling, the matter has been returned to Skagit County Superior Court for further proceedings.
A hearing regarding the Court of Appeals ruling has been scheduled for Oct. 11-12.
On Sept. 27, Quijas was transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
At the hearing, the court must decide whether racial bias impacted the 2017 decision.
According to the appellate court, the “court cannot merely acknowledge racism exists and move on. Further investigation and oversight by the court must take place.”
Skagit County Superior Court authorized funds for Quijas’ defense team to have a statistical analysis conducted of racial disparity in juveniles sentenced in adult court, according to the affidavit.
The analysis conducted by Heather Evans of the University of Washington found the rate of having cases sent to adult court was 350% higher for Latinx children than for white children.
Her findings will be presented at Quijas’ Oct. 11-12 hearing.
