BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly brandished a firearm and made threats outside a Burlington bar.
According to a news release from the Burlington Police Department, police were called just after midnight to the bar in the 1600 block of South Burlington Boulevard to a report of a belligerent man with a handgun in the parking lot.
Witnesses told officers the man had been in an altercation and had gotten angry, the release states. The man walked to his car, pulled out a gun and brandished it in a threatening manner while making verbal threats, the release states.
The man left before police arrived, but was stopped by police a short time later, the release states.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of felony charges, the release states.
Burlington Police Chief Mike Luvera said in the news release that he has been in contact with the Sauk-Suiattle police chief to inform him of the arrest.
The Burlington Police Department is continuing to investigate and is asking witnesses to the incident who have not yet spoken to police to call the Skagit 911 dispatch center at 360-428-3211.
