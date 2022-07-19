MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon police detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage Monday following a shooting that injured five people Sunday night inside the Walmart on Freeway Drive.
The shooting happened about 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Injured were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-olds.
No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon.
“A couple of individuals were in the store when another group showed up,” police Chief Chris Cammock said. “They ran into each other in the store, and that’s when the confrontation occurred, and shots were fired.”
Cammock said three individuals were transported to the hospital, and two others arrived in private vehicles.
Later, the 72-year-old man, the 24-year-old man and one of the 19-year-olds were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment, according to a police news release.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Mikel Moore said Monday that it was too soon to say whether the altercation was gang-related.
Moore said there was minimal damage to the store, and detectives cleared the scene by about 4:30 a.m. Monday. The store was open for business later in the morning.
Maybelline Gonzalez, a Sedro-Woolley resident, said she was scanning items at a self-checkout kiosk with her brother when she heard two loud bangs.
“We were all confused. ... It (sounded) really loud, but we weren’t really sure if it was (a shooting) or not. I think just in the fear of the (moment), you don’t really have time to process anything,” she said.
At first, Gonzales thought something had fallen, she said. Then a third and fourth shot rang out, and she realized they were gunshots. She pushed her brother David Gonzalez and told him to run.
“I started running, and then everyone was yelling, ‘there’s a shooting,’” she said. “Everyone started running. It got really crowded at one point.”
Maybelline Gonzalez said she was one of the first who ran toward the doors. Then she and her brother ran across the parking lot to the nearby restaurant where they asked employees to let them shelter inside, but were denied entry. Her brother phoned a friend who picked them up from the scene.
She said she was still suffering from anxiety Monday from the previous night’s events.
“Last night, I couldn’t even sleep. I was just really hysterical,” she said. “I really don’t feel safe (going) out anymore. Not even ... to the store.”
Two Mount Vernon paramedic units and one Burlington paramedic unit responded to the situation, with the Burlington unit called in as the Mount Vernon Fire Department required extra assistance.
“From a fire department perspective, the call went smoothly, and we were able to transport the patients that needed to be transported quickly to the hospital,” said Pete Kampen, a battalion chief for the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
Police are hoping to talk to people who were in the store at the time of the shooting and left.
Anyone who saw the event or has information is asked to call Mount Vernon police at 360-336-6271 during business hours or call dispatch at 360-428-3211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.