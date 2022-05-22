SWINOMISH INDIAN TRIBAL COMMUNITY — Though born and raised on Swinomish land and a member of one of the largest Swinomish families, Velma Lockrem has only faint memories of the tribal police growing up.
”I didn’t have a lot of close interactions with them until I got older,” said Lockrem, a veteran officer in the Swinomish Police Department. “I’d like to think that when I started (as an officer), I bridged the gap between the police department and the tribal community. I know everyone and everyone knows me.”
Over the past 10 years, Lockrem has risen through her department’s ranks — from reserve officer, to full-time patrol officer, to training officer, to corporal, to sergeant and now to lieutenant.
She is the only tribal member working as a law enforcement officer in the department and is the first woman to serve in the department’s second highest position, Chief Earl Cowan said.
The lack of women at the department led Lockrem to look elsewhere for support and guidance in navigating the unique role women play in law enforcement while balancing work and family life, she said.
The deputy chief at the time of her hiring signed Lockrem up for an International Association of Women in Police conference where she was able to network with women officers throughout the world. According to its website, the association is committed to strengthening, uniting and raising the capacity of women in policing.
Lockrem first got involved with the Swinomish department when she became interested in working for the tribe’s Fish and Game Enforcement department. In order to join, applicants are required to graduate from the police academy.
”Once I started at the police academy, I really liked it,” said Lockrem, who took a few career placement tests in high school that pointed her toward law enforcement.
Lockrem, who was promoted to lieutenant on April 18, is a graduate of the FBI’s Crisis Negotiator and Special Weapons and Tactics training programs, and was presented the Trilogy Award from the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, according to a Swinomish Indian Tribal Community news release.
She is also a certified state criminal justice training commission first-level supervisor and completed the sergeant’s academy course.
”Lt. Lockrem demonstrates only the highest level of commitment,” Cowan said in the news release. “She is a shining example to our youth and a dedicated leader in our community. We are blessed to have her leading our patrol team.”
Due to a staffing shortage, Lockrem has yet to fully assume the responsibilities of her new position. She hopes to lead the department away from the high turnover rates it has experienced lately, so she may soon fully take on her role as lieutenant.
Lockrem leads both the department’s marine patrol and youth engagement programs, and is spearheading a future collaboration between the police and fire departments in a crisis response capacity to best address the needs of the community.
