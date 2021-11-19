Court report

A 29-year-old Stanwood woman was arraigned Friday in Skagit County Superior Court for allegedly stabbing a man Oct. 26 in Burlington.

Irene Alvarado Becerra is facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

Police allege Alvarado Becerra and Ariana Janine Yazzie, 27, of Mount Vernon, stabbed and attempted to rob a man they lured to a Burlington location with a promise to sell him drugs. 

The man suffered a severe abdominal wound that required emergency surgery. He later picked Alvarado Becerra out of a photo lineup, court documents state.

Alvarado Becerra is being held on $50,000 bail.

Yazzie was charged Nov. 12 with one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

 

