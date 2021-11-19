Second suspect in Burlington stabbing charged By Skagit Valley Herald staff Brandon Stone Author email Nov 19, 2021 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 29-year-old Stanwood woman was arraigned Friday in Skagit County Superior Court for allegedly stabbing a man Oct. 26 in Burlington.Irene Alvarado Becerra is facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.Police allege Alvarado Becerra and Ariana Janine Yazzie, 27, of Mount Vernon, stabbed and attempted to rob a man they lured to a Burlington location with a promise to sell him drugs. The man suffered a severe abdominal wound that required emergency surgery. He later picked Alvarado Becerra out of a photo lineup, court documents state.Alvarado Becerra is being held on $50,000 bail.Yazzie was charged Nov. 12 with one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery. More from this section Stanwood woman charged in Burlington stabbing Posted: 29 minutes ago. On the Beat Posted: 3 p.m. Anacortes School District to put two levies on ballot Posted: 11 a.m. Court Report Posted: 9 a.m. Alumni Update: La Conner High School grad wraps up volleyball career at Evergreen Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burlington Stabbing Arraigned Charges Irene Alvarado Becerra Ariana Janine Yazzie Robbery Police Crime Criminal Law Assault Stanwood Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Major flooding ahead for Skagit River Skagit River expected to crest Tuesday in Mount Vernon Current flooding considered the worst since 2009 Rain to bring serious flooding to Skagit County; Hamilton residents urged to evacuate Effects of flooding continue for Skagit County Tweets by goskagit
