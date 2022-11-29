svh-202211xx-news-Flores-1.jpg
Christian Flores leaves the courtroom Tuesday after being sentenced in Skagit County Superior Court to second-degree murder.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

A 22-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in the 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old Swinomish tribe member Douglas J. Gunter.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Christian Manuel Flores approached and shot Gunter on Dec. 6, 2019 outside the Skagit Big Mini Mart in Burlington as Gunter sat in his vehicle.


