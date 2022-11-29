A 22-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in the 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old Swinomish tribe member Douglas J. Gunter.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Christian Manuel Flores approached and shot Gunter on Dec. 6, 2019 outside the Skagit Big Mini Mart in Burlington as Gunter sat in his vehicle.
Flores pleaded guilty to three felony charges and six misdemeanors.
The felony charges were for second-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault.
Judge Laura Riquelme read a statement from Flores confessing his guilt to each of the nine charges.
“On Dec. 6, I intentionally caused the death of another person without premeditation with the use of a firearm,” read part of Flores’ statement.
Riquelme sentenced Flores to 22 years in prison for murder; three years, six months for unlawful possession of a firearm; two years, five months for assault; and 364 days for each of the six misdemeanors.
Family members of Gunter addressed the court.
“I know my family is here, but I feel so alone without my brother,” Gunter’s eldest sister said. “... I don’t care what time (Flores) does or doesn’t get, because it’s not going to bring back my brother.”
“Christian, your actions changed my life forever. You took my only son,” Gunter’s mother said.
Adam Yanasak, Flores’ lawyer, said Flores wishes he could go back in time and just have headed to work the morning of Dec. 6, 2019.
Yanasak said a complete background and social history of Flores was conducted.
Yanasak disclosed findings of “considerable mitigating circumstances” in Flores' upbringing, including physical and emotional abuse, emotional and social neglect, age and brain immaturity, and “being raised by corrupted individuals in a disorganized community.”
“I think in many ways he’s still that same 8-year-old child huddled in a dirty hotel room while his mother (was in the other room) prostituting herself for drugs,” Yanasak said.
The state’s recommendation for sentencing accounted for such mitigating factors, prosecutor Trisha Johnson said.
Riquelme acknowledged Flores had faced circumstances that led him to make “these bad decisions, these tragic decisions,” but “the main things that brought us here were in his control.”
She also raised concerns regarding Flores' continued engagement in violent behavior while in jail awaiting trial.
“Everyone wishes Mr. Flores had just gone to work that morning,” Riquelme said. “The senselessness of this is very striking.”
Johnson said the police investigation showed Gunter’s murder was a result of being in the "wrong place at the wrong time."
“Unfortunately the opposing gang wears red, but that's also the color the tribe wears,” Johnson said.
Riquelme asked Flores whether he had anything to say.
