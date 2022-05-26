Gavel

SEATTLE — A 25-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty Thursday to a hate crime for setting a February 2020 fire outside a bar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Kalvinn Garcia admitted in U.S. District Court to setting a fire in a dumpster outside Queer/Bar, a nightclub and event space, because the bar’s sign had the word “queer” on it.

According to documents filed in connection with the plea, Garcia told officers after his arrest, “I think it’s wrong that we have a bunch of queers in our society.”

A few weeks after the incident, Garcia told a stranger that his intent in setting the fire was to trap and hurt the people inside, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

“The defendant targeted the patrons inside Queer/Bar, a known safe space for the LGBTQI+ community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Hate crimes have no place in our society today and we stand ready to use our federal civil rights laws to hold perpetrators accountable. All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Garcia faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

