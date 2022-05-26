...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to noon PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEATTLE — A 25-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty Thursday to a hate crime for setting a February 2020 fire outside a bar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Kalvinn Garcia admitted in U.S. District Court to setting a fire in a dumpster outside Queer/Bar, a nightclub and event space, because the bar’s sign had the word “queer” on it.
According to documents filed in connection with the plea, Garcia told officers after his arrest, “I think it’s wrong that we have a bunch of queers in our society.”
A few weeks after the incident, Garcia told a stranger that his intent in setting the fire was to trap and hurt the people inside, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.
“The defendant targeted the patrons inside Queer/Bar, a known safe space for the LGBTQI+ community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Hate crimes have no place in our society today and we stand ready to use our federal civil rights laws to hold perpetrators accountable. All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Garcia faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.