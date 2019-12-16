Handcuffs

MOUNT VERNON — A 31-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Brandon Eugene Rodriguez pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and driving under the influence.

Rodriguez was arrested in March after a monthslong investigation during which police purchased drugs from him on several occasions.

During a search of his residence in the 300 block of Fidalgo Street, investigators found drugs, guns and cash.

Upon completion of his sentence, Rodriguez will serve one year of community custody.

 

More from this section

Load comments