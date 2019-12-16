MOUNT VERNON — A 31-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Brandon Eugene Rodriguez pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and driving under the influence.
Rodriguez was arrested in March after a monthslong investigation during which police purchased drugs from him on several occasions.
During a search of his residence in the 300 block of Fidalgo Street, investigators found drugs, guns and cash.
Upon completion of his sentence, Rodriguez will serve one year of community custody.
