Scott James Osburn Jr. was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in prison for causing the vehicle crash that killed passenger Amber Yates Swanger.
The 28-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide nearly two years after engaging in the high-speed chase that ultimately resulted in the death of Yates Swanger.
On April 30, 2020, a call was made to 911 reporting an apparent drug deal involving Osburn.
When police arrived, Osburn drove away at a high rate of speed, running through multiple stop signs, according to court documents.
After leading police on a chase through Sedro-Woolley, Osburn struck a car in an intersection.
His car flipped, and Yates Swanger ended up trapped under the vehicle. She died at the scene.
At Osburn’s sentencing hearing March 4, the victim’s mother, Amy Yates-Anderson, spoke of the emotional damage Osburn’s actions have caused her and her family.
She said she struggles with depression and PSTD, had to leave her job and has worked to console a shattered family.
“My life changed the moment I was handed the phone and told she was dead,” Yates-Anderson said in her victim impact statement. “I haven’t been the same since then.”
Charges of vehicular assault and attempting to elude police were dropped as a result of a plea agreement between Osburn and prosecutors.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.