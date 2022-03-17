Court report

Scott James Osburn Jr. was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in prison for causing the vehicle crash that killed passenger Amber Yates Swanger.

The 28-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide nearly two years after engaging in the high-speed chase that ultimately resulted in the death of Yates Swanger.

On April 30, 2020, a call was made to 911 reporting an apparent drug deal involving Osburn.

When police arrived, Osburn drove away at a high rate of speed, running through multiple stop signs, according to court documents.

After leading police on a chase through Sedro-Woolley, Osburn struck a car in an intersection.

His car flipped, and Yates Swanger ended up trapped under the vehicle. She died at the scene.

At Osburn’s sentencing hearing March 4, the victim’s mother, Amy Yates-Anderson, spoke of the emotional damage Osburn’s actions have caused her and her family.

She said she struggles with depression and PSTD, had to leave her job and has worked to console a shattered family.

“My life changed the moment I was handed the phone and told she was dead,” Yates-Anderson said in her victim impact statement. “I haven’t been the same since then.”

Charges of vehicular assault and attempting to elude police were dropped as a result of a plea agreement between Osburn and prosecutors.

