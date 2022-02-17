A Sedro-Woolley police officer shot and injured a 51-year-old Concrete resident late Wednesday who police believe was driving a stolen vehicle.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads in northeast Sedro-Woolley.
The Concrete resident was first spotted by Mount Vernon police in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday on East College Way near Interstate 5, according to a news release from the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), which is investigating the shooting.
Mount Vernon police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled north on I-5. The vehicle was located by a Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputy, and at about 11:46 p.m. four Sedro-Woolley police officers attempted to reengage the vehicle.
At some point, one of the officers fired a gun, the release states.
The driver was airlifted to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham.
No other details were released.
Messages left for Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker and Lt. Dan McIlraith were not returned.
Though the shooting occurred Wednesday night, SMART — a group of law enforcement officers from departments in Skagit and Island counties — released no details of the shooting until about 4 p.m. Thursday.
State Patrol trooper Kelsey Harding, who is serving as the team's public information officer, said Thursday morning that state law requires community liaisons involved in the investigation be given access to information regarding the investigation before it can be released to the public.
According to the text of the law, independent investigation teams such as SMART are required to include at least two civilians on investigations into police use of deadly force. If it's determined the victim is a member of a Native American tribe, a tribal liaison also must be involved.
SMART worked throughout much of early Thursday fulfilling these requirements before releasing information, according to a news release from the team.
Independent investigation teams are required to maintain a roster of individuals interested in serving in this role, according to the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.