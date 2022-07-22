...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Sedro-Woolley woman sentenced to 60 days for embezzlement
Cassandra Olivia Renderos, a Sedro-Woolley woman charged with first-degree theft in relation to the embezzlement of an elementary school’s booster club, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $67,815.
Renderos served as the treasurer of the Evergreen Elementary School Booster Club in 2018. In her time as treasurer, hundreds of “inappropriate transactions” using the Booster Club’s bank account were made, according to the case’s affidavit of probable cause.
Renderos served as the only person authorized to make transactions on the account.
Prosecutor Nathaniel Block read a letter from former booster club President JoEllen Kesti at Renderos’ sentencing.
“Most of our children come from low-income homes and do not get to go on summer vacations and look forward to field trips,” Kesti wrote. “Those (parents) worked hard for that money that you so foolishly spent on lip kits, shopping sprees, spa days, passports and your tooth-whitening kits.”
Renderos apologized for her actions at her sentencing.
“I’ve had to live with the backlash on social media and … three of my children being special needs, they do not understand fully … what’s going on,” Renderos said. “I have a newborn baby who also needs my attention and I apologize sincerely. I have taken responsibility and have asked for forgiveness and I have worked on myself.”
Kesti said Renderos’ apology showed a complete lack of empathy and remorse for her actions.
“She's talking about her special needs children — she stole from the special needs children at our school,” Kesti said.
Kesti said Renderos’ purchases weren’t made out of desperation.
“(They were) to live a life of luxury off of the backs of people who are hard-working people trying to make a difference for their children,” Kesti said.
