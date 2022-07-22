Cassandra Olivia Renderos, a Sedro-Woolley woman charged with first-degree theft in relation to the embezzlement of an elementary school’s booster club, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $67,815.

Renderos served as the treasurer of the Evergreen Elementary School Booster Club in 2018. In her time as treasurer, hundreds of “inappropriate transactions” using the Booster Club’s bank account were made, according to the case’s affidavit of probable cause.

