Pederson plea 2021
Buy Now

Bay View resident Roger E. Pederson, shown in this 2018 photo, faced charges of animal cruelty related to his treatment of his cattle. He pleaded guilty in March 2023.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

MOUNT VERNON — Roger Pederson was denied a continuance in his animal cruelty case, and will be sentenced Wednesday.

In a hearing Monday, a lawyer representing the 93-year-old Bay View man said she needed more time to acquire medical records and respond to new documents from prosecutors.


Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.