Three men have been arrested after an attempted armed robbery near Burlington early Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, two boys were sitting in their car in the 9400 block of Old Highway 99 about 1:30 a.m. when they were approached by four men, two of whom whom had firearms.
The suspects made demands of the boys, but ran off after they were confronted by an armed witness with a concealed carry permit, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said in the release.
Investigators were able to determine the identities of the four men and later that day served search warrants on two locations. One suspect was arrested, the release stated.
On Monday afternoon, a Mount Vernon police officer spotted one of the other suspects in the front yard of a home in the 1300 block of North 18th Street, a news release from that department stated.
He went into the house before officers could contact him, but eventually came out of the house and was arrested, the release states.
A third suspect turned himself in to the Mount Vernon Police Department later that day, Clark said.
The investigation into the fourth suspect is ongoing.
