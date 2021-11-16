goskagit

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it believes is a murder-suicide that left two dead in the Marblemount area.

A 911 caller reported at 12:43 a.m. on Nov. 6 hearing gunshots in the area of the state’s Marblemount Fish Hatchery.

Deputies arrived at 1:02 a.m. and found two men dead from gunshot wounds, one at a residence and the other in the nearby woods.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the deceased were a 36-year-old Gold Bar man and a 32-year-old Stanwood man.

The Stanwood man is believed to have shot the Gold Bar man and then himself, according to the release.

Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said there are no additional suspects.

 

