goskagit
Buy Now

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight robbery at a marijuana shop.

Deputies were called to the shop in the 20000 block of Highway 20 east of Burlington about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.

Three men, two of whom were armed with handguns, entered the store just before it closed, Clark said. The robbery lasted two minutes, he said.

The vehicle the men used to leave the scene is unknown, but it may have left the area traveling west, Clark said.

It is the second time in just more than a month the shop has been robbed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.

 

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.