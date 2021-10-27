Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at marijuana shop By Skagit Valley Herald staff KERA WANIELISTA Oct 27, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight robbery at a marijuana shop.Deputies were called to the shop in the 20000 block of Highway 20 east of Burlington about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.Three men, two of whom were armed with handguns, entered the store just before it closed, Clark said. The robbery lasted two minutes, he said. The vehicle the men used to leave the scene is unknown, but it may have left the area traveling west, Clark said.It is the second time in just more than a month the shop has been robbed.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office. More from this section Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Lynden swims past Mount Vernon Posted: 9:10 a.m. Halloween eve run set for Northern State Recreation Area Posted: Oct. 26, 2021 U.S. District Court judge weighing merits of Navy EIS for Whidbey Island Posted: Oct. 26, 2021 Port of Skagit race left off some ballots in Skagit County Posted: Oct. 26, 2021 Minor Skagit River flooding in forecast Posted: Oct. 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marijuana Shop Skagit County Sheriff's Office Robbery Highway 9 Shop Chad Clark Skagit County Crime Police Marijuana Sheriff Office KERA WANIELISTA Follow KERA WANIELISTA Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today State takes look at Interstate 5 issues in Skagit County Three Skagit County high schools welcome new principals Authorities searching for missing Stanwood girl Skagit Women's Alliance and Network honors six women at annual event Skagit County records 459 new COVID-19 cases for the week Tweets by goskagit
