...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 30 to 40 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM
PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, San Juan County and Western
Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Skagit County will begin accepting text messages to 911 starting March 1.
Helen Rasmussen, director of Skagit 911, said the upgrade will ensure that those who are hard of hearing or have a speech disorder can contact emergency services without specialized equipment.
Rasmussen also said parts of remote Skagit County have spotty cellphone service and can't sustain a 911 call, but that it might be possible to send a text.
Texting 911 should be used if calling is difficult or unsafe. In order to help dispatchers understand the extent of the emergency, those texting are asked to use complete words and concise language, according to a news release from Skagit 911.
Those texting should start by communicating the city and location of the emergency and the type of help needed — police, fire or medical.
Dispatchers will respond to those texting, but will not be able to receive photos, video or links.
The ability to text 911 is another tool for law enforcement, said Brent Lindquist, community service officer with the Anacortes Police Department.
He said in situations where someone can't be heard or doesn't want to be overheard, this will allow them to still contact dispatchers.
However, the exchange of information is faster and easier over the phone, he said.
Bryan Brice, chief of the Mount Vernon Fire Department, said he's glad to see Skagit 911 embracing modern technology, and that investment in such technology needs to continue.
"This is the first step of the future technologies that we need," he said.
Brice said while the benefits of texting to get aid from a fire department may not be as obvious as for law enforcement, those who are hearing or speech impaired or are choking will have an easier time getting help by texting.
In the future, technology will allow for the sending of video clips, video chatting with dispatchers or having calls transferred to paramedics while they're responding to an emergency.
All of these things can give first responders a better idea of the situation they're walking into, and Brice hopes the dispatch center can keep investing in these technologies.
