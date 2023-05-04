Skagit County and its four cities are looking to create a countywide drug possession law before an existing state law expires July 1.
In 2021, the state's felony drug possession law was struck down by the state Supreme Court, and the state Legislature put a placeholder misdemeanor law in place.
That law is set to expire July 1, which would leave the state with no drug possession law unless the state Legislature passes a new law before then.
In an attempt to do so, the Legislature is meeting in a special session beginning May 16.
At a meeting of the Mount Vernon City Council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday, Mayor Jill Boudreau and council members said they're eager to work with the county on a drug possession law.
“I think the most likely scenario is that the Legislature will pass something … but it doesn't mean they’re going to act," Boudreau said. "So we should be prepared.”
Said Council member Mark Hulst, “If we don't want it to be decriminalized we need to at least have our ordinances in place."
Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich said he has reached out to all four cities with the framework of a law that closely matches a failed proposal from the recent session of the state Legislature, setting gross misdemeanor penalties for possession.
He plans on working with the cities more next week.
In April, the Legislature failed to come to an agreement on criminal penalties for drug possession. Democrats in the Senate preferred a gross misdemeanor offense, while those in the House favored a lighter misdemeanor charge.
State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Samish Island, said she supported a gross misdemeanor offense after conferring with leaders in her legislative district, but she's not confident that her fellow Democrats will join her on that.
"I'm not sure in all honesty we can get (an agreement)," she said.
At the Mount Vernon City Council meeting, several members agreed that addiction treatment should be a required step for those convicted on possession charges. Such a requirement was a component of the proposed state legislation.
History has shown simply locking people up for possessing drugs “isn't treating the problem, it's just putting it off," Hulst said.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said he's on board with a countywide plan. Having a uniform law in place is easier on the public and on law enforcement than having the county and each city pass its own law.
“It would be wrong (to have) one law on one side of the Skagit River, and another on the other side,” he said.
If both the Legislature and the county fail to come up with a law soon, Sexton said he plans on asking his City Council at its first meeting in June to take action on its own law.
Mount Vernon City Attorney Kevin Rogerson said if the state Legislature passes a drug possession law, it would supersede any local laws.
Whether the drug possession law is a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor matters for potential jail sentences and fines, Rogerson said. The maximum sentence for a misdemeanor is 30 days, compared to as much as a year for a gross misdemeanor.
The type of law also gives the courts the authority to impose longer probation — two years for a gross misdemeanor compared to one for a misdemeanor, he said.
Other cities in the state have passed or are considering passing local drug possession laws, including Bellingham, Marysville and Everett.
Lekanoff said to her knowledge no one else was working on a countywide approach.
"This is a great and unique opportunity for Skagit to share across the state, that we are one county working in collaboration with our cities," she said. “You're 10 steps ahead of many.”
She said she hopes county leaders also work with the four nearby Native American tribes on this issue.
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community's didgwálič Wellness Center is a major provider of medically assisted addiction treatment in the county, and Lekanoff said the tribe ought to be aware of the increase in demand for treatment should treatment be a requirement under new legislation.
