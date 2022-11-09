Gavel

MOUNT VERNON — A hearing was held Tuesday in Skagit County Superior Court to determine whether racial bias led to the decision to move a 15-year-old’s murder trial from juvenile court to adult court.

The hearing was required after a state appeals court ruled that in moving Cristian Quijas’ case to the adult court system, Skagit County did not properly address the defense’s claim of racial bias.


— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.