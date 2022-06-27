goskagit

Skagit County has distributed about $44,000 in refunds to those who had drug possession convictions vacated by the state Supreme Court's Blake decision. 

County Clerk Melissa Beaton said her office has vacated 1,754 convictions because the court ruling invalidated them. 

However, her office has distributed only 18 refunds of court fees, because many of those eligible have not applied for refunds. 

"I was really hoping the numbers would be higher, but for now the obligation is on the defendant to complete the application," Beaton said in an email. 

According to court data, about 145 more Skagit County residents are eligible for refunds, totaling about $47,000 in court fees, she said.  

The state reimburses counties for the refunds, she said. 

In February 2021, the state Supreme Court ruled the law prohibiting possession of small amounts of drugs was unconstitutional, requiring local courts to vacate prior convictions.

This Supreme Court ruling is commonly known as the Blake decision. It is named for Shannon Blake, who brought the case forward.

In its written opinion, the Supreme Court asserted excessive jail time and legal penalties deprived those convicted of certain rights and opportunities, without requiring proof they knew they were in possession of an illegal substance.

Beaton said the original reimbursement program had been set to expire at the end of June, but that the state Legislature has since established a permanent fund for reimbursements. 

These refunds apply only to court fees that have been paid, she said. 

Beaton's office is also taking another look at hundreds of cases that were vacated early on, because the court orders did not address court fees. This was before a clear process for reimbursements was in place, she said. 

In addition to name and address, applicants need to submit a copy or photo of their ID and their case number.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

