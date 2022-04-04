Handcuffs

A 36-year-old Skagit County man was arrested late Friday on suspicion of manslaughter in the shooting death of another man north of Sedro-Woolley.

First responders were called late Friday to the 5000 block of Aerie Lane on a request for aid after a 35-year-old man was shot. 

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office believes the shooting was accidental.

The 36-year-old man is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center. Bail has not been set. 

Undersheriff Chad Clark said the incident is under investigation.

The victim was from Whatcom County, but was staying temporarily in the shooting suspect's home, he said.

It does not appear there was any dispute between the two men, Clark said. 

