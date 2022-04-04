...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
