Skagit County and its cities are working toward their own law on drug possession, as the state Legislature begins work on a statewide drug possession law.
County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich said he's talked with representatives from each of the cities, and has consensus on a law that would criminalize drug possession.
However, each of the city councils and the Skagit County Board of Commissioners need to approve the proposed law.
In April, the Legislature failed to come to an agreement on criminal penalties for drug possession. Democrats in the Senate preferred a gross misdemeanor offense, while those in the House favored a lighter misdemeanor charge.
On Tuesday, the Legislature began a one-month special session devoted to this topic, with the hope of coming to an agreement before a placeholder drug possession law expires on July 1 leaving the state without such a law.
Skagit County's law would set drug possession as a gross misdemeanor, but would prioritize treatment over jail time, Weyrich said.
“We want to connect them with treatment, but under the auspices of the court and a very strong probation system," he said.
Those charged with drug possession would be given the chance to go through community court, which helps connect offenders with treatment.
"If they can (address their addiction) after a period of a year, or perhaps a little more, then the case would be dismissed against them,” Weyrich said.
The alternative would be a mandatory 14 days in jail, he said.
If the Legislature passes a statewide drug possession law in its special session, that law would supersede any locally-passed laws in the state.
