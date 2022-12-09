MOUNT VERNON — A 38-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced Friday for sex offenses committed in 2018.
Neil James Roberson, who was found guilty at trial, will serve between 47 years, 10 months and life in prison on seven felony convictions.
The convictions include second-degree rape of a child, second-degree attempted rape of a child, indecent exposure, third-degree child molestation, first-degree voyeurism, tampering with a witness, and first-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
“I’m relieved that the jury came to the decision that they came to,” said prosecutor Haley Sebens.
Two victims of Roberson addressed the courtroom at sentencing.
“My body still holds on to the physical trauma that Neil Roberson inflicted on me,” one of the victims said. “(Doctors said) in order to resolve my trauma I would need physical therapy on my pelvic floor.”
“I don’t care about a lot of things because of him,” a second victim said. “I don’t care about things I should care about because of him. He ruined the person I used to be.”
Both victims testified in Roberson’s trial, which spanned about three weeks in October to November.
“I couldn’t be more proud about how both of these teenagers handled themselves, during the pendency of the case as well as during the trial,” Sebens said.
Because of prior sex offense convictions from cases in 2002, 2003 and 2012, and the “extraordinary range of convictions … in this matter,” Skagit County Superior Court Judge Tom Verge said Roberson’s most recent convictions required an exceptional sentence.
“This was one of the most, if not the most, difficult trials I’ve been involved in,” Verge said.
Roberson was a Level 3 registered sex offender out of Snohomish County at the time of committing the 2018 Skagit County offenses, said Sebens.
She said he maintained an address in Everett to avoid detection in Skagit County, which put him out of compliance with his registration obligations.
Roberson declined to speak at the sentencing.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
