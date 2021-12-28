With the Jan. 1 start date approaching for some state police reform laws to take effect, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office is expecting this week to receive a shipment of body cameras and to conduct training for its deputies on how to use the devices.
"They are on their way ... and we will be training our staff on the use of body-worn cameras beginning on Thursday," Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said.
A new state law will require law enforcement to record audio and sometimes video of police-suspect interactions beginning in the new year.
The Sheriff's Office has estimated it will cost about $540,000 dollars to purchase, deploy and manage body cameras over a five-year period.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance under the U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded about $134,000 to the department to help cover those costs.
"We're looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of a half-million dollars to deploy these in our agency and that is just not something we have in our budget normally, so we are very thankful for the federal support ... and limiting the impact to Skagit County taxpayers," Meyer said.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance also awarded body camera grants to the cities of Redmond and Kent in a $27.4 million nationwide package.
“Body-worn cameras are a great tool to improve transparency, accountability, and build community trust,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement to the Skagit Valley Herald. “For Skagit County, (the Department of Justice) is committed to assisting with the costs of the body-worn cameras, as well as the costs associated with storing and utilizing videos for training or legal purposes.”
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office has ordered 67 body cameras. That's one for each deputy and for the five corrections officers who most regularly transport jail or prison inmates.
"The Sheriff's Office has been researching this for several months now, all the way back to early this year, to ensure compliance with the new laws that are coming into play," Meyer said.
While cellphones or audio recorders technically could have been used to comply with the new law, the Sheriff's Office determined body cameras made more sense.
"We've relied on info from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to help kind of guide us in that decision-making," Meyer said.
The cities of Anacortes, Burlington and Mount Vernon have also been working to acquire and deploy body cameras. Sedro-Woolley has equipped its officers with body cameras since 2014.
For its part, the Sheriff's Office has developed in recent months policies and procedures for its use of body cameras.
Among them is a plan to use an automated setting that can switch on the camera when the deputy wearing it draws a firearm or Taser.
"There are different things that these cameras can do including automatic activation," Meyer said. "It's very cool ... We are pretty excited about it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.